Hey YA Extra Credit: What Real Teens Are Reading
This week, Tirzah discusses some of the YA books that are most popular with the teens she works with!
Show Notes:
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Sadie by Courtney Summers
All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Legend by Marie Lu
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
The 11th Plague by Jeff Hirsch
Unwind by Neal Shusterman