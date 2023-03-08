Hey YA Extra Credit: What Real Teens Are Reading

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah discusses some of the YA books that are most popular with the teens she works with!

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Sadie by Courtney Summers

All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban

Karen McManus books

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Legend by Marie Lu

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The 11th Plague by Jeff Hirsch

Unwind by Neal Shusterman