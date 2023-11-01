This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses the magical girl manga genre, giving a brief history and a few magical girl book recommendations.

Books Discussed

Emily Martin’s article on the magical girl genre in manga and anime

Princess Knight by Osamu Tezuka

Himitsu no Akko-chan by Fujio Akatsuka

Sally the Witch by Mitsuteru Yokoyama

Sailor Moon by Naoko Takeuchi

Cardcaptor Sakura by CLAMP

Alice 19th by Yuu Watase

Little Witch Academia by Yoh Yoshinari, Trigger, Keisuke Sato

Hurricane Heels by Isabel Yap (out of print, but the story is part of a collection that has other stories that aren’t YA titled Never Have I Ever: Stories)

Magical Boy by The Kao