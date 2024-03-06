Hey YA Extra Credit: The Magic of Teen Writers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica explores some YA books that center teen girls who find their voices through writing, just in time for Women’s History Month.

Books Discussed

We Are the Scribes by Randi Pink

Off the Record by Camryn Garrett

We Got the Beat by Jenna Miller

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee