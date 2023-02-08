Hey YA Extra Credit: The ALA Youth Media Awards!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the ALA Youth Media Awards have been announced! This week, Tirzah takes us through the YA highlights.

Books Discussed:

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson

Icebreaker by A.L. Graziadei

When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb

Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Elliot Schefer

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammands

The Words We Keep by Erin Stewart

Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester

Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Kings of B’more by R. Eric Thomas

Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy

The Summer of Bitter and Sweet by Jen Ferguson

The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum

Himawari House by Melody Becker

The Silence Between Us by Joanna Ho

Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Favreau

Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne

Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White

A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley

American Murderer: The Parasite that Haunted the South by Gail Jarrow

Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes

My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen

Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds

Some Kind of Hate by Sarah Darer Littman