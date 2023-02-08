Hey YA Extra Credit: The ALA Youth Media Awards!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the ALA Youth Media Awards have been announced! This week, Tirzah takes us through the YA highlights.
Books Discussed:
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson
Icebreaker by A.L. Graziadei
When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality by Elliot Schefer
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammands
The Words We Keep by Erin Stewart
Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester
Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
Kings of B’more by R. Eric Thomas
Man o’ War by Cory McCarthy
The Summer of Bitter and Sweet by Jen Ferguson
The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum
Himawari House by Melody Becker
The Silence Between Us by Joanna Ho
Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Favreau
Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne
Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White
A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley
American Murderer: The Parasite that Haunted the South by Gail Jarrow
Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen
Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds
Some Kind of Hate by Sarah Darer Littman