Hey YA Extra Credit: Stunning Graphic Novels to TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah recommends three YA graphic novels from her 2021 reading.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Books Discussed:

Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, and Oscar Jupiter

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

A Map to the Sun by Sloane Leong