Episode 106.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: See You, Space Cowboy
Erica talks a little about what she finds appealing about space operas and gets into a few YA titles.
SHOW NOTES
A Spark of White Fire by Sangu Mandanna
Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
Ignite the Stars by Maura Milan
Sky Without Stars by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell