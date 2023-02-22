Hey YA Extra Credit: People Be People-ing — New Releases by Black Authors to TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses some new YA books of different genres by Black authors to have on your radar for the first part of the year.

Books Discussed

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis

Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker

We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammond

The Black Queen by Jumata Emil

Last Chance Dance by Lakita Wilson

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood