Hey YA Extra Credit: People Be People-ing — New Releases by Black Authors to TBR
Erica discusses some new YA books of different genres by Black authors to have on your radar for the first part of the year.
Books Discussed
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker
We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride
My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammond
The Black Queen by Jumata Emil
Last Chance Dance by Lakita Wilson
Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood