Hey YA Extra Credit: October Reading at Its Finest

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah shares what new titles are on her seasonal October reading list!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Hollow by Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer, and Berenice Nelle

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglas

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

The Clackity by Lora Sent