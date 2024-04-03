Hey YA Extra Credit: New YA Books to Add to Your TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses some new books she’s been reading, which include a realistic graphic novel, a mystery/thriller, and a translated Korean dystopian novel.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.

Books Discussed

Freshman Year by Sarah Mai

Six Truths and a Lie by Ream Shukairy

Snowglobe by Soyoung Park, translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort