Hey YA Extra Credit: New Science Fiction and Fantasy by Asian American and Pacific Islander Authors

Erica gets into new books that have Pacific Islander mythology, magical, wish-granting flowers, and time travel.

Books Discussed

Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier

The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala

The Space Between Here & Now by Sarah Suk