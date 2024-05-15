Hey YA Extra Credit: New Science Fiction and Fantasy by Asian American and Pacific Islander Authors
Erica gets into new books that have Pacific Islander mythology, magical, wish-granting flowers, and time travel.
Books Discussed
Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier
The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala
The Space Between Here & Now by Sarah Suk