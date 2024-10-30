Hey YA Extra Credit: New Native American YA Books

Erica gets into some new YA books by Native American authors — which include a graphic novel collection, a debut horror, Lipan Apache fabulism, and a mystery — just in time for Native American Heritage Month.



Books Discussed

Indiginerds, edited by Alina Pete

The Unfinished by Cheryl Isaacs

Sheine Lende and Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai

Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treuer