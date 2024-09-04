Hey YA Extra Credit: Let’s Go Back to School With Dark Academia

Erica gets into some new YA dark academia books, just in time for back-to-school season.

Books Discussed

Tigest Girma on how to pronounce the names of characters in her new book

Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Zodiac Rising by Katie Zhao