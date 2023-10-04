Hey YA Extra Credit: In Our Witchy Bag

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses some witchy YA books as well as a few fall traditions.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

Show Notes

Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!

The Witchery by S. Isabelle

Bring Me Your Midnight by Rachel Griffin

Flying Witch by Chihiro Ishizuka

Quick mentions:

Shadow Coven by S. Isabelle, The Nature of Witches and Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin