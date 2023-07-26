Hey YA Extra Credit: Graphic Novel Adaptations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah recommends great graphic novel adaptations of popular YA books.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

What do S.A. Cosby, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah Bakewell, and Yahdon Israel have in common? They’ve been guests on Book Riot’s newest podcast, First Edition where BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Subscribe to hear them and stay to hear Book Riot’s editors pick the “it” book of the month.

Books Discussed

Graceling by Kristin Cashore and Gareth Hinds

Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina and Mel Valentine Vargas (September 5)

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson and Emily Carroll

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff

8 Great YA Novels Adapted into Graphic Novels