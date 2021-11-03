Hey YA Extra Credit: Diverse Titles in Translation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses YA novels from all over the world— a few of which have won awards— that have been translated into English.

SHOW NOTES

Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, from South Korea

Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands by Sonia Nimr, from Palestine

The Other Side by Juan Pablo Villalobos, from Mexico

Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, from Brazil

Aya by Marguerite Abouet, from the Ivory Coast