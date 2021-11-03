Episode 105.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: Diverse Titles in Translation
Erica discusses YA novels from all over the world— a few of which have won awards— that have been translated into English.
SHOW NOTES
Almond by Won-pyung Sohn, from South Korea
Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands by Sonia Nimr, from Palestine
The Other Side by Juan Pablo Villalobos, from Mexico
Here the Whole Time by Vitor Martins, from Brazil
Aya by Marguerite Abouet, from the Ivory Coast