Episode 102.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: Diverse Romance

Erica shares a few romances– whimsical as well as serious– that feature diverse characters.

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi

SOMEWHERE ONLY WE KNOW BY MAURENE GOO

I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest

