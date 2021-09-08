Hey YA Extra Credit: Dipping Your Toes Into YA

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica shares a couple books that made her want to read more as an adult, as well as some she’s really looking forward to.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead

A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite