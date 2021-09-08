The Manningtree Witches by A.K. Blakemore The Manningtree Witches by A.K. Blakemore The Manningtree Witches by A.K. Blakemore
Episode 101.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: Dipping Your Toes Into YA

Erica shares a couple books that made her want to read more as an adult, as well as some she’s really looking forward to.

When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead

A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

