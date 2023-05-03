Hey YA Extra Credit: Books to Read for Mer-May
This week, Tirzah recommends three YA books about mermaids and merfolk to get you excited for the release of Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid and to celebrate Mer-May!
News
Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26th!
Books Discussed
Against the Tide by J. Elle
Out of the Blue by Jason June
Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester