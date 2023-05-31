Hey YA Extra Credit: Austen Retellings That Aren’t Pride and Prejudice

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah recommends three YA Austen retellings that aren’t Pride and Prejudice.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.

Books Discussed

Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkin

Northranger by Ray Terciero and Are Indigo

Rosewood by Sayantani DasGupta

Ghosted by Amanda Quain

Austenland by Shannon Hale

Manslaughter Park by Tirzah Price