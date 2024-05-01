Hey YA Extra Credit: All Things YA Short Stories
May is International Short Story Month, so dive on into some of the best YA short story collections this week with Kelly.
Books Discussed
How They Met and Other Stories by David Levithan
Man-Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
Tasting Light by A.R. Capetta and Wade Roush
Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Evelyn Skye, and Sandhya Menon
Up All Night edited by Laura Silverman
Being Ace edited by Madelyn Dyer
Blackout and Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Violent Ends edited by Shaun David Hutchinson
Reclaim The Stars: 17 Tales of Love Across Realms and Space edited by Zoraida Córdova
Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food and Love edited by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond
First Year Orientation edited by Eric Smith and Lauren Gibaldi
Battle of the Bands edited by Eric Smith and Lauren Gibaldi
Magic Has No Borders by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed
We Mostly Come Out At Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels, and Other Creatures edited by Rob Costillo
The White Guy Dies First edited by Terry J. Benton Walker