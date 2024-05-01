Hey YA Extra Credit: All Things YA Short Stories

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May is International Short Story Month, so dive on into some of the best YA short story collections this week with Kelly.

Links

Why Is May International Short Story Month?

YA Short Stories Cataloged

Books Discussed

How They Met and Other Stories by David Levithan

Man-Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers

Tasting Light by A.R. Capetta and Wade Roush

Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Evelyn Skye, and Sandhya Menon

Up All Night edited by Laura Silverman

Being Ace edited by Madelyn Dyer

Blackout and Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

Violent Ends edited by Shaun David Hutchinson

Reclaim The Stars: 17 Tales of Love Across Realms and Space edited by Zoraida Córdova

Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food and Love edited by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond

First Year Orientation edited by Eric Smith and Lauren Gibaldi

Battle of the Bands edited by Eric Smith and Lauren Gibaldi

Magic Has No Borders by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed

We Mostly Come Out At Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels, and Other Creatures edited by Rob Costillo

The White Guy Dies First edited by Terry J. Benton Walker