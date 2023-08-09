Hey YA Extra Credit: A Witchy Fast and Furious and Other YA Fantasies to TBR
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Erica discusses some new YA fantasy novels that you should TBR ASAP (no Rocky).
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.
Books Discussed
The Dark Place by Britney S. Lewis
The Scarlet Alchemist by Kylie Lee Baker
Brooms by Jasmine Walls, illustrated by Teo Duvall