Hey YA Extra Credit: A Note About Soft Censorship

This week, Tirzah talks about the impact of soft censorship on indie presses like Levine Querido and how you can help.

Show Notes

When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sasha Lamb

Brooms by Jasmine Walls

Why Banning Books Doesn’t Increase Sales via The Atlantic

Levine Querido’s 100k Book Challenge

Levine Querido’s Bookshop Page