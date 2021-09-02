He’s Rich And, As I Said, Very Drunk

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss class differences in romance, Shades of Magic readalikes, scientists in isolation, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Click through to the request form here!

Feedback

The Queen’s Fool by Philippa Gregory (rec’d by Kelly)

An Unorthodox Match by Naomi Ragen (rec’d by Valerie)

The Shades of Magic series by V.E. Schwab (rec’d by Deanna)

Questions

1. Hi Amanda and Jen,

I need reading recs for an upcoming road trip my family and I are taking at the end of September. We are traveling from Cleveland to New Hampshire and would like some recommendations with some fall vibes. I’m open to any genre except horror. I don’t mind some light spookiness but nothing terrifying. I want New England in the fall settings. Can you help?

Thank you!

-Joy

2. One dynamic in romance that I find really fascinating to read about is class differences. Specifically when set in the past, preferably regency or before- I love me some corsets. I like the star crossed lover dynamic, and if handled correctly, and not in a gross way, the power differential is a really interesting topic to tackle.

Also while I do want the book to be romance focused, and dealing with this sort of dynamic between a couple, it doesn’t necessarily have to fall in the romance genre if you think there is a really good book that fits this request.

Thanks so much! I can’t wait to hear your recommendations.

-Anonymous

3. I loved the book House of Hollow. I have never read anything like it before and it was the book that broke my pandemic reader’s block. It was so mind-blowing I had a huge book hangover and had to sit with it for about 2 weeks before I could read anything else. Can you please recommend something similar if such a thing exists? Thank you in advance.

-Her

4. I would really love a recommendation on an adult non-fiction book on Australian Animals (ex. Kangaroos,Wombats,etc.) or the individuals that study them.

Additionally do you have any recommendations on books where the community is a character but in a way that is similar to Beartown or Firekeeper’s Daughter?

Thank you!!!

-Jes

5. …which leads me to my request, as I have just finished the entire Shades of Magic series and I am wondering what you’d recommend to fill that gigantic gaping hole in my heart. The magic! The queer love! The pirates! The adventure! The anti-hero! The kickass women! The immersive setting! The fast-paced story! Basically just looking for recommendations to follow what I gather is a pretty singular reading experience. Open to most anything, but please no graphic novels, middle grade, or YA (typically too angsty, but I trust you both implicitly if there’s something you feel like I MUST read).

-Deanna

6. SPOILERS FOR “GRISHA” AND OTHER BOOKS ABOUND!



—-

Hiya,

Love listening to the podcast!

I just finished reading Leigh Bardugo’s Grisha series. Loved it!

Now I’m looking for something like it. I know I can start reading her other series, Six of Crows. I’ll get there eventually!

The kind of book I’m looking for is where the main character has the same kind of love triangle type. The Darkling was my favorite character. I’m looking for the main character to choose the bad boy not the goodie-goodie. I haven’t had any luck finding anything similar to that kind of thing!

I hope you can give me some awesome recs!!

Thanks a bunch!

—

END SPOILERS

7. I just finished the Wanderers by Meg Howrey and loved it. I love books that let me temporarily escape from this world (even if it’s just a simulation). I don’t know if this genre has a name but I love novels with isolated groups of characters needing to work together to explore another world (or a scientific idea) and learning something about themselves while they do it. Other books like this I have loved are The Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff Vandermeer, The Lightkeepers by Abby Geni and Michel Faber’s the Book of Strange New Things. Likes: The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russel and the Terranauts by T.C Boyle. What should I read next?

Thank you! I love your podcast!

-Lisa

Books Discussed

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving

The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane by Katherine Howe

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham

The Lotus Palace by Jeannie Lin (cw: harm to children)

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones (cw: animal death)

The Dingo Debate by Bradley SMith

There There by Tommy Orange (cw: addiction, rape, racism)

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (tw: harm to children)

The Dead Djinn series (A Dead Djinn in Cairo #1) by P Djèlí Clark

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

A Court Of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

The Summoning by Kelley Armstrong

Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen (cw: lots of use of ableist language around mental health)