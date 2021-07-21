Heroines Don’t Always Have to Be Strong: YA Romance Chat with Jacqueline Firkins

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On this episode of Hey YA, Tirzah chats with YA author Jacqueline Firkins about YA romance, our favorite rom-com tropes, and book dresses!

Books Discussed:

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins

How Not to Fall in Love by Jacqueline Firkins

Love and Other Foreign Words by Erin McCahan

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales

Glimpsed by G.F. Miller

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Love is a Revolution by Renée Watson

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park

More great YA romances coming out January-June of 2021, and July-December 2021