Episode 98
Heroines Don’t Always Have to Be Strong: YA Romance Chat with Jacqueline Firkins
On this episode of Hey YA, Tirzah chats with YA author Jacqueline Firkins about YA romance, our favorite rom-com tropes, and book dresses!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Books Discussed:
Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins
How Not to Fall in Love by Jacqueline Firkins
Love and Other Foreign Words by Erin McCahan
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott
Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales
Glimpsed by G.F. Miller
Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
Love is a Revolution by Renée Watson
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park
More great YA romances coming out January-June of 2021, and July-December 2021