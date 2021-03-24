Heroes & Villains

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

In their 100th episode, Sharifah and Jenn discuss some favorite heroes and villains from sci-fi and fantasy.

Books Discussed

Murderbot from Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells

Prunella from Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

June from In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

Jam and Pet from Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

Melisande from Phedre’s Trilogy by Jacqueline Carey

The Fridge from The Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes

The Enemy in The City We Became by NK Jemisin

Ama from “Through the Flash” in Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenya

Lillith from The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson