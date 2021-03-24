Episode 100
Heroes & Villains
In their 100th episode, Sharifah and Jenn discuss some favorite heroes and villains from sci-fi and fantasy.
Books Discussed
Murderbot from Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells
Prunella from Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho
June from In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
Jam and Pet from Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
Melisande from Phedre’s Trilogy by Jacqueline Carey
The Fridge from The Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
The Enemy in The City We Became by NK Jemisin
Ama from “Through the Flash” in Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenya
Lillith from The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson