This week Kim and Alice chat about why heists are so much fun to read about, Barack Obama’s summer nonfiction picks, and more upcoming new books.

Nonfiction in the News

Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List [Book Riot]

Two Iconic American Writers Join Howard to Create a Center to Help Educate the Next Generation of Black Journalists [Howard University]

Tenure Struggle Ends with Hannah-Jones Charting New Course [Associated Press]

New Nonfiction

Easy Crafts for the Insane: A Mostly Funny Memoir of Mental Illness and Making Things by Kelly Williams Brown

The Passion of Anne Hutchinson: An Extraordinary Woman, the Puritan Patriarchs, and the World They Made and Lost by Marilyn Westerkamp

Better to Have Gone: Love, Death, and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville by Akash Kapur

The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean and the Looming Threat that Imperils It by Helen Scales

After Cooling: On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort by Eric Dean Wilson

Surviving Mexico: Resistance and Resilience Among Journalists in the Twenty-first Century by Celeste González de Bustamante and Jeannine E. Relly

Heists!

Flawless: Inside the Largest Diamond Heist in History by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell

The Great Pearl Heist: London’s Greatest Thief and Scotland Yard’s Hunt for the World’s Most Valuable Necklace by Molly Caldwell Crosby

Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief by Doris Payne (with Zelda Lockhart)

Vanished Smile: The Mysterious Theft of Mona Lisa by R.A. Scotti

Reading Now

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City by Tanya Talaga

The Arab of the Future: A Childhood in the Middle East (1978-1984) by Riad Sattouf