Having Affairs and Running a Hotel
It’s part two of our 2023 recommendation request episodes! Jess and Trisha talk about romances with tough female heroines, queer fantasy romance, immersive romance series, and more!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. You can also gift it (and the holidays, they are coming.) Get all the details at mytbr.co.
News
Book club is coming back in early 2024! Read The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz along with us!
Books Discussed
Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon
The Cowboy Whisperer by Sabrina Sol
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz
Love and Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun
Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
The Flowers of Time by A.L. Lester
Reverb by Anna Zabo
Lost Hearts by Ellie Green
Vanlife by Nicolette Dane
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
Thorn by Anna Burke
The Bright Falls series by Ashley Herring Blake, starting with Delilah Green Doesn’t Care
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Once Upon a Marquess by Courtney Milan
Any series by Nalini Singh, including the Hard Play series (starting with Cherish Hard) and the Psy/Changling series (starting with Slave to Sensation)
Game Changer by Rachel Reid
Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston
The Wallflowers and Ravenels series by Lisa Kleypas
Anything by Christina C. Jones, including the Love Sisters series, starting with I Think I Might Love You
A Lady of Rooksgrave Manor by Kathryn Moon
Pack Queen by Zelda Knight
The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann
Play It Again by Aidan Wayne
How to Be a Normal Person and How to Be a Movie Star by TJ Klune
A Thorn in the Saddle by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller
Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading) or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).