It’s part two of our 2023 recommendation request episodes! Jess and Trisha talk about romances with tough female heroines, queer fantasy romance, immersive romance series, and more!

News

Book club is coming back in early 2024! Read The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz along with us!

Books Discussed

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon

The Cowboy Whisperer by Sabrina Sol

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

Love and Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley

The Flowers of Time by A.L. Lester

Reverb by Anna Zabo

Lost Hearts by Ellie Green

Vanlife by Nicolette Dane

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Thorn by Anna Burke

The Bright Falls series by Ashley Herring Blake, starting with Delilah Green Doesn’t Care

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

Once Upon a Marquess by Courtney Milan

Any series by Nalini Singh, including the Hard Play series (starting with Cherish Hard) and the Psy/Changling series (starting with Slave to Sensation)

Game Changer by Rachel Reid

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

The Wallflowers and Ravenels series by Lisa Kleypas

Anything by Christina C. Jones, including the Love Sisters series, starting with I Think I Might Love You

A Lady of Rooksgrave Manor by Kathryn Moon

Pack Queen by Zelda Knight

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Play It Again by Aidan Wayne

How to Be a Normal Person and How to Be a Movie Star by TJ Klune

A Thorn in the Saddle by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller

