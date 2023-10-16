Having a Moment in Costumes in the Library
Jess and Trisha talk about the popular practice of republishing previously self-published romances and offer a few of their recs for Bang in the Night BINGO.
News
Play along with Bang in the Night BINGO!
Books Discussed
No Proper Lady by Isabel Cooper
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
An Extraordinary Lord by Anna Harrington
Full Moon Over Freedom by Angelina M. Lopez
Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Haunted Hookup by Eliza McLane
Single Dads Club by Therese Beharrie
The Tenant by Katrina Jackson
The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller
The Wolf of Wall Street by Lucy Eden
