Millenial Pinterest Neuroses

Amanda and Jenn discuss guides for being a sustainable consumer, books about mental illness, fantasy romance reads, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

The Language of Hoofbeats by Catherine Ryan Hyde and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (rec’d by Wynnde)

The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwan (rec’d by Ilona)

Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children, Across the Green Grass Fields, and Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko (rec’d by Laura)

Questions

1. I love your podcast and am in a pickle, I hope you can help.

It’s my best friends Birthday, and she is turning 25 today! The past year has been terrible for her. She lost her dad to Covid and moved from coast to coast to be with her family.

She (and I) have been feeling quite down and hopeless about love and feel that it is just not going to happen for us. I am trying to be as optimistic as possible but coming up short.

She has taken strides towards making a better career for herself (in AAPI Mental health) going to grad school soon.

Could you please recommend a book, fiction or non fiction, to lift up her spirits and help with the inevitable quarter life crisis? Something with preferably a happy/hopeful ending and not a lot of trauma.

Look forward to your recommendation,

Love,

A lost Friend

2. I have a friend who I know likes reading and has a birthday coming up in April and I would love to get her a book she will enjoy.

She likes social justice issues, and recently enjoyed reading the Hate U Give. I would like another book similar that explores issues in an interesting way, we are in our early twenties so does not have to be YA. She does also enjoy fantasy so it also could be set in a different world. LGBTQI+ themes are very welcome.

Thanks,

-Monica

3. Sorry for the last minute but …I recently grabbed Lawbreaking ladies by Erika Own and was wanting more anthologies about females. I love regency era and was wondering if there were any books like this about female rulers or female celebrities. Preferably nonfiction but I guess any female led anthologies would do. I have A Universe of Wishes that came out last December.

-Rianna

4. Hi! I am looking for books as either how to guides or inspiration on living a life that is less consumer focused. I’m interested in environmental sustainability as well as economic sustainability. I’m trying to retrain my brain from turning want into need and from thinking I need to spend money on all the things in order to be happy, but ignoring/avoiding all the marketing designed to make me think those things is hard to do. I’m currently reading “Braiding Sweetgrass” which is inspiring me to do more and be better, not just for my wallet and personal well-being, but for the planet as well. Any resources would be greatly appreciated! Thank you!

-Bre

5. Hi there, I’m a 23-year old who has dealt with mental illness for the best part of a decade. In the last few months my depression has become a lot worse. I am still able to read and find it a good escapism from my mind particularly the fantasy genre which I delved into for the first time. However, I’d like to read some more books to help me understand or feel less alone with my condition. I’m open to all genres – fiction, memoir, etc. – though I’d prefer something not too academic/scientific. Also could you avoid Matt Haig (no hate but his books aren’t really for me). Thank you x

-Kate

6. Hi, I’ve been listening to a lot of songs from The Beach Boys, they make me think of a relaxing island or beach town. Also, summer is coming!

I know it sounds weird but can you recommend me books that feel like a Beach Boys song. Bonus points if there’s surf involved.

Love from Barcelona, Spain!

-Meri

7. I am looking for adult fantasy romance/epic book recommendations. I became hooked with Sara J. Maas books, and I especially loved the COTAR series. I love the world building, strong female characters and hot heros. I am looking for something epic that’s not YA, with adventure, suspense and definitely a steamy romance, but with good writing!

Thanks!

-Heidi

Books Discussed

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

Chemistry by Weike Wang

Foundryside by Robert Jackson Bennett (tw: slavery)

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender (cw: transphobia)

Women in Science by Rachel Ignotofsky

Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists by Mikki Kendall, illustrated by A. D’Amico

A Life Less Throwaway by Tara Button

The Story of Stuff by Annie Leonard

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo, transl. Cathy Hirano

Haldol and Hyacinths by Melody Moezzi (tw: suicide attempt)

The Noonday Demon by Andrew Solomon

How Stella Got Her Groove Back by Terry McMillan

House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (cw: harm to children)

Promise of Darkness by Bec McMaster

Post: Fantasy Romance Books

Empire of Sand (Books of Ambha #1) by Tasha Suri