Guest Post: The Reading Life of James McBride

Katie and Kendra are out this week, so we’re sharing this episode of First Edition, where Jeff interviews James McBride on the occasion of the publication of his new novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. This book has a murder mystery at its core, so we know you will love it!

Discussed in this episode:

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Beverly Cleary

The Autobiography of Malcolm X

The Power Broker by Robert A. Caro