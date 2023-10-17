Guest Post: October 2023 “It Book” Knockout Round
Liberty isn’t feeling well this week, so we’re switching things up while she gets some much-needed rest. Instead of our regular show, today you get to hear the most recent episode of First Edition, Book Riot’s newest podcast, hosted by Book Riot CEO and co-founder Jeff O’Neal, where he and Rebecca Schinsky discuss the October “It Book” Knockout Round! Plus, a special mini-roundup of notable celebrity memoirs coming out this fall.
Discussed in this episode:
Brooklyn Crime Novel by Jonathan Lethem
Going Infinite by Michael Lewis
Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
Family Meal by Bryan Washington
A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Extremely Online by Taylor Lorenz
Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri
America Fantastica by Tim O’Brien
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
Making It So by Patrick Stewart