Guest Post: October 2023 “It Book” Knockout Round

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Liberty isn’t feeling well this week, so we’re switching things up while she gets some much-needed rest. Instead of our regular show, today you get to hear the most recent episode of First Edition, Book Riot’s newest podcast, hosted by Book Riot CEO and co-founder Jeff O’Neal, where he and Rebecca Schinsky discuss the October “It Book” Knockout Round! Plus, a special mini-roundup of notable celebrity memoirs coming out this fall.

Subscribe to First Edition via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

For episode extras, subscribe to the First Edition Substack.

Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!

Discussed in this episode:

Brooklyn Crime Novel by Jonathan Lethem

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis

Hidden Potential by Adam Grant

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Family Meal by Bryan Washington

A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Extremely Online by Taylor Lorenz

Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri

America Fantastica by Tim O’Brien

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith

Being Henry by Henry Winkler

My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Making It So by Patrick Stewart

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears