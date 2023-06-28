Guest Episode: 15 Years of the Audiobook Boom & SFF “Insta-Buys”

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and Sharifah are off this week, so please enjoy this First Edition episode about sci-fi and fantasy “insta-buys” and more with Jeff O’Neal, Sharifah, and Kendra Winchester.

First Edition

Kendra Winchester comes on to commemorate the 15th anniversary of two events that heralded the modern audiobook boom: Amazon buying Audible and Apple allowing third-party apps on the iPhone. Then, Sharifah Williams, Book Riot’s Director of Content and co-host of our SFF Yeah! podcast, joins me to debut a new segment: The Insta-Buys.

Discussed in this episode:

Check out Kendra's podcast, Read Appalachia.

Sharifah Williams co-hosts our SFF Yeah! podcast