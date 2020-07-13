Grown-up Humans Communicating

Jess and Trisha talk about all of the many things they liked about Getting Schooled by Christina C. Jones and and recommend some favorite romance reads from the year so far – to the extent that they’ve been able to read.

News

Book Riot’s best books of 2020 so far is here for your enjoyment and TBR-extending purposes.

Books Discussed

Getting Schooled by Christina C. Jones

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham

Guarding Temptation by Talia Hibbert

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

One Last Chance by Therese Beharrie

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian

Check, Please: Sticks and Scones by Ngozi Ukazu

