Great Movie, Weird Faces

Jess and Trisha are reunited(!) and get caught up on romance news, adaptations, and their reading over the last couple of months.

News

Book club meets an adaptation discussion with The Perfect Find! We’re discussing the book by Tia Williams and the adaptation on September 28 for our Oct 2 episode, so send us your thoughts! (The adaptation is on Netflix, BTW.)

Books Discussed

The Perfect Find by Tia Williams

The Marquis Who Musn’t by Courtney Milan

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Wild Pitch by Cat Giraldo

Pestilence by Laura Thalassa

Cold–Hearted Rake by Lisa Kleypas

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

