Great December Book Releases: December 7, 2021

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Fortune Men, The Love Con, They Can’t Take Your Name, and more great books being released in December.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed

Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales edited by Rebecca Podos and Ashley Herring Blake

They Can’t Take Your Name by Robert Justice

The Love Con by Seressia Glass

Oddball: A Sarah’s Scribbles Collection by Sarah Andersen

Crip Kinship: The Disability Justice & Art Activism of Sins Invalid by Shayda Kafai

The Amazing Screw-On Head by Mike Mignola

If This Gets Out by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Even Though We’re Adults Vol 3 by Takako Shimura

Tell Me I’m Worthless by Allison Rumfitt

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Hidden Treasures by Michelle Adams

The Righteous (The Beautiful Quartet) by Renée Ahdieh

The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera by Matthew Aucoin

Absynthe by Brendan P. Bellecourt

I Know Your Secret by Daphne Benedis-Grab

Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales edited by Ashley Herring Blake and Rebecca Podos

The Witching Tree by Alice Blanchard

Out of the Fire by Andrea Contos

The Women of Pearl Island by Polly Crosby

Heart of the Impaler by Alexander Delacroix

Coco at the Ritz by Gioia Diliberto

Death under the Perseids (A Havana Mystery) by Teresa Dovalpage

A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw

The Upper World by Femi Fadugba

The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect Your Mental Health While Striving for Excellence by Megan Fairchild

Observations by Gaslight: Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes by Lyndsay Faye

Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash by Michael Stewart Foley

Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir by Sharon Gless

No Beauties or Monsters by Tara Goedjen

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Garbo: Her Life, Her Films by Robert Gottlieb

Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding

Jim Harrison: Complete Poems by Jim Harrison

Girl Giant and the Jade War by Van Hoang

Cyber Mage by Saad Z. Hossain

Without a Hitch by Mary Hollis Huddleston and Asher Fogle Paul

Mothers, Fathers, and Others: Essays by Siri Hustvedt

Winter Water by Susanne Jansson

The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim

True Crime Story by Joseph Knox

Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook by Yewande Komolafe

How to Book a Murder by Cynthia Kuhn

The Big Reveal by Jen Larsen

Sea State: A Memoir by Tabitha Lasley

The Veiled Throne (The Dandelion Dynasty Book 3) by Ken Liu

Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny by Ann Marks

The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel by Sosuke Natsukawa

The Bone Cay by Eliza Nellums

The Women I Love by Francesco Pacifico, Elizabeth Harris (translator)

Tell Me How to Be by Neel Patel

Baking with Fortitude by Dee Rettali

The Death of My Father the Pope: A Memoir by Obed Silva

Murder Under Her Skin: A Pentecost and Parker Mystery by Stephen Spotswood

It’s Getting Dark: Stories by Peter Stamm, Michael Hofmann (translator)

Where You Come From by Saša Stanišić, Damion Searls (translator)

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling

Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine by Anna Della Subin

One Night, New York by Lara Thompson

Spin Me Right Round by David Valdes

Bane of All Things by Leo Valiquette

Silence and Silences by Wallis Wilde-Menozzi