Episode 340
Great December Book Releases: December 7, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Fortune Men, The Love Con, They Can’t Take Your Name, and more great books being released in December.
beat book.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed
Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales edited by Rebecca Podos and Ashley Herring Blake
They Can’t Take Your Name by Robert Justice
The Love Con by Seressia Glass
Oddball: A Sarah’s Scribbles Collection by Sarah Andersen
Crip Kinship: The Disability Justice & Art Activism of Sins Invalid by Shayda Kafai
The Amazing Screw-On Head by Mike Mignola
If This Gets Out by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Even Though We’re Adults Vol 3 by Takako Shimura
Tell Me I’m Worthless by Allison Rumfitt
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Hidden Treasures by Michelle Adams
The Righteous (The Beautiful Quartet) by Renée Ahdieh
The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera by Matthew Aucoin
Absynthe by Brendan P. Bellecourt
I Know Your Secret by Daphne Benedis-Grab
Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales edited by Ashley Herring Blake and Rebecca Podos
The Witching Tree by Alice Blanchard
Out of the Fire by Andrea Contos
The Women of Pearl Island by Polly Crosby
Heart of the Impaler by Alexander Delacroix
Coco at the Ritz by Gioia Diliberto
Death under the Perseids (A Havana Mystery) by Teresa Dovalpage
A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw
The Upper World by Femi Fadugba
The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect Your Mental Health While Striving for Excellence by Megan Fairchild
Observations by Gaslight: Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes by Lyndsay Faye
Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash by Michael Stewart Foley
Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir by Sharon Gless
No Beauties or Monsters by Tara Goedjen
Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
Garbo: Her Life, Her Films by Robert Gottlieb
Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding
Jim Harrison: Complete Poems by Jim Harrison
Girl Giant and the Jade War by Van Hoang
Cyber Mage by Saad Z. Hossain
Without a Hitch by Mary Hollis Huddleston and Asher Fogle Paul
Mothers, Fathers, and Others: Essays by Siri Hustvedt
Winter Water by Susanne Jansson
The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale
Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim
True Crime Story by Joseph Knox
Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook by Yewande Komolafe
How to Book a Murder by Cynthia Kuhn
The Big Reveal by Jen Larsen
Sea State: A Memoir by Tabitha Lasley
The Veiled Throne (The Dandelion Dynasty Book 3) by Ken Liu
Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny by Ann Marks
The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel by Sosuke Natsukawa
The Bone Cay by Eliza Nellums
The Women I Love by Francesco Pacifico, Elizabeth Harris (translator)
Tell Me How to Be by Neel Patel
Baking with Fortitude by Dee Rettali
The Death of My Father the Pope: A Memoir by Obed Silva
Murder Under Her Skin: A Pentecost and Parker Mystery by Stephen Spotswood
It’s Getting Dark: Stories by Peter Stamm, Michael Hofmann (translator)
Where You Come From by Saša Stanišić, Damion Searls (translator)
The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling
Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine by Anna Della Subin
One Night, New York by Lara Thompson
Spin Me Right Round by David Valdes
Bane of All Things by Leo Valiquette
Silence and Silences by Wallis Wilde-Menozzi