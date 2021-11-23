Great Books for Giving: November 23, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Notable Native People, The Matter of Black Lives, Little Pieces of Hope, and more great books that make great gifts.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene and Ciara Sana

Hill House Living: The Art of Creating a Joyful Life by Paula Sutton

Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty and Josie Portillo

Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora curated by Bryant Terry

Natural History by DK and Smithsonian Institution

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Atlas Obscura

Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food, with Recipes by Missy Robbins and Talia Baiocchi

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

The Matter of Black Lives: Writing From the New Yorker edited by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick

Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham

The Italian Bakery: Step-By-Step Recipes with the Silver Spoon

Mental Floss: The Curious Reader: A Literary Miscellany of Novels & Novelists by Erin McCarthy & the team at Mental Floss

The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own by Steven Grasse and Adam Erace

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Princess Floralinda and the 40-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

Man, Fuck This House by Brian Asman

Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You by Ariel Delgado Dixon

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Curse Workers: White Cat; Red Glove; Black Heart by Holly Black

The Ballad of Dinah Caldwell by Kate Brauning

Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories by A. S. Byatt

​​The Last One by Fatima Daas, Lara Vergnaud (translator)

Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy

Rules for Vampires by Alex Foulkes

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander) by Diana Gabaldon

The FSG Poetry Anthology by Jonathan Galassi and Robyn Creswell

Girl, Unstrung by Claire Handscombe

Forging a Nightmare by Patricia A. Jackson

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

A Country of Ghosts (Black Dawn Series) by Margaret Killjoy

The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier, Adriana Hunter (Translator)

Ex Libris by Matt Madden

Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller

You’ve Got Red on You: How Shaun of the Dead Was Brought to Life by Clark Collis

Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (Translator)

These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett

Brooklyn Supreme by Robert Reuland

The Days to Come by Tom Rosenstiel

How to Make Mistakes On Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order by Laurie Rosenwald

Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships by Sarah Grunder Ruiz

The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Profusely Illustrated: A Memoir by Edward Sorel

The Bone Shard Emperor (The Drowning Empire) by Andrea Stewart

Red Flowers by Yoshiharu Tsuge, Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Editor), Ryan Holmberg (Translator)

Harsh Times by Mario Vargas Llosa and Adrian Nathan West