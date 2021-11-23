Episode 338
Great Books for Giving: November 23, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Notable Native People, The Matter of Black Lives, Little Pieces of Hope, and more great books that make great gifts.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene and Ciara Sana
Hill House Living: The Art of Creating a Joyful Life by Paula Sutton
Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty and Josie Portillo
Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora curated by Bryant Terry
Natural History by DK and Smithsonian Institution
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Atlas Obscura
Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food, with Recipes by Missy Robbins and Talia Baiocchi
The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs
The Matter of Black Lives: Writing From the New Yorker edited by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick
Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham
The Italian Bakery: Step-By-Step Recipes with the Silver Spoon
Mental Floss: The Curious Reader: A Literary Miscellany of Novels & Novelists by Erin McCarthy & the team at Mental Floss
The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own by Steven Grasse and Adam Erace
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Princess Floralinda and the 40-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Man, Fuck This House by Brian Asman
Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You by Ariel Delgado Dixon
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Curse Workers: White Cat; Red Glove; Black Heart by Holly Black
The Ballad of Dinah Caldwell by Kate Brauning
Medusa’s Ankles: Selected Stories by A. S. Byatt
The Last One by Fatima Daas, Lara Vergnaud (translator)
Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy
Rules for Vampires by Alex Foulkes
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander) by Diana Gabaldon
The FSG Poetry Anthology by Jonathan Galassi and Robyn Creswell
Girl, Unstrung by Claire Handscombe
Forging a Nightmare by Patricia A. Jackson
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
A Country of Ghosts (Black Dawn Series) by Margaret Killjoy
The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier, Adriana Hunter (Translator)
Ex Libris by Matt Madden
Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller
You’ve Got Red on You: How Shaun of the Dead Was Brought to Life by Clark Collis
Murakami T: The T-Shirts I Love by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (Translator)
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett
Brooklyn Supreme by Robert Reuland
The Days to Come by Tom Rosenstiel
How to Make Mistakes On Purpose: Bring Chaos to Your Order by Laurie Rosenwald
Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Profusely Illustrated: A Memoir by Edward Sorel
The Bone Shard Emperor (The Drowning Empire) by Andrea Stewart
Red Flowers by Yoshiharu Tsuge, Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Editor), Ryan Holmberg (Translator)
Harsh Times by Mario Vargas Llosa and Adrian Nathan West