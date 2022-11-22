Great Books for Giving: November 22, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Song of the Cell, Justice of the Pies, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, and more great books that make great gifts.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Lights, Camera, Accordion!: Eye-Popping Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, 1981–2006 by Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz
The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris
Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts Plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People: A Baking Book by Maya-Camille Broussard
The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human by Siddhartha Mukherjee
How to Read the Wilderness: An Illustrated Guide to the Natural Wonders of North America by Nature Study Guild
The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Revolutionary Women: 50 Women of Color Who Reinvented the Rules by Ann Shen
Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson
You Already Have the Answers: A Gratitude Journal by Amanda Deibert
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
Black Icons in Herstory: 50 Legendary Women written by Darian Symoné Harvin & illustrated by Monica Ahanonu
Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman
Pasta Grannies: Comfort Cooking: Traditional Family Recipes from Italy’s Best Home Cooks by Vicky Bennison
The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier
Magic Days: Your Journey Through the Astrology, Numerology, and Tarot of Every Day of the Year by Nadine Jane
The Phantomwise Tarot: A 78-Card Deck and Guidebook by Erin Morgenstern
Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
Creature: Paintings, Drawings, and Reflections by Shaun Tan
A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood by Benjamina Ebuehi
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk
Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends by Marisa G. Franco
The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined by Dahlia Adler
Other Side of the Tracks by Charity Alyse
Wormhole by Keith Brooke and Eric Brown
All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas by Camilla Bruce
One Jump at a Time: My Story by Nathan Chen
Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond by Joyce Chopra
The Man I Never Met by Elle Cook
Star Wars: Convergence (The High Republic) by Zoraida Córdova
Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese
Living While Black: Portraits of Everyday Resistance by Ajuan Mance
Fox Tales by Tomihiko Morimi, Winifred Bird (translator) ⭐️
American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, DC by Shahan Mufti
None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive by Carolyn Prusa
Aesthetica by Allie Rowbottom
The World Record Book of Racist Stories by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar
She and Her Cat: Stories by Makoto Shinkai, Naruki Nagakawa, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
Well Documented: The Essential Documentaries that Prove the Truth is More Fascinating than Fiction by Ian Haydn Smith
Con/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art ForgerCon/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi
Big Man and the Little Men: A Graphic Novel by Clifford Thompson
Caste (Adapted for Young Adults) by Isabel Wilkerson