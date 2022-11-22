Great Books for Giving: November 22, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Song of the Cell, Justice of the Pies, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, and more great books that make great gifts.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Lights, Camera, Accordion!: Eye-Popping Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, 1981–2006 by Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz

The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts Plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People: A Baking Book by Maya-Camille Broussard

The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human by Siddhartha Mukherjee

How to Read the Wilderness: An Illustrated Guide to the Natural Wonders of North America by Nature Study Guild

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Revolutionary Women: 50 Women of Color Who Reinvented the Rules by Ann Shen

Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson

You Already Have the Answers: A Gratitude Journal by Amanda Deibert

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Black Icons in Herstory: 50 Legendary Women written by Darian Symoné Harvin & illustrated by Monica Ahanonu

Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman

Pasta Grannies: Comfort Cooking: Traditional Family Recipes from Italy’s Best Home Cooks by Vicky Bennison

The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier

Magic Days: Your Journey Through the Astrology, Numerology, and Tarot of Every Day of the Year by Nadine Jane

The Phantomwise Tarot: A 78-Card Deck and Guidebook by Erin Morgenstern

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

Creature: Paintings, Drawings, and Reflections by Shaun Tan

A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood by Benjamina Ebuehi

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk

Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends by Marisa G. Franco

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt

The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined by Dahlia Adler

Other Side of the Tracks by Charity Alyse

Wormhole by Keith Brooke and Eric Brown

All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas by Camilla Bruce

One Jump at a Time: My Story by Nathan Chen

Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond by Joyce Chopra

​​The Man I Never Met by Elle Cook

Star Wars: Convergence (The High Republic) by Zoraida Córdova

Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese

Living While Black: Portraits of Everyday Resistance by Ajuan Mance

Fox Tales by Tomihiko Morimi, Winifred Bird (translator) ⭐️

American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, DC by Shahan Mufti

None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive by Carolyn Prusa

Aesthetica by Allie Rowbottom

The World Record Book of Racist Stories by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

She and Her Cat: Stories by Makoto Shinkai, Naruki Nagakawa, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)

Well Documented: The Essential Documentaries that Prove the Truth is More Fascinating than Fiction by Ian Haydn Smith

Con/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art ForgerCon/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi

Big Man and the Little Men: A Graphic Novel by Clifford Thompson

Caste (Adapted for Young Adults) by Isabel Wilkerson