Great Books for Giving: December 1, 2020

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss great books that make great gifts, including The Art of Ramona Quimby, The Savage Beard of She Dwarf, and Eat a Peach.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Art of Ramona Quimby: Sixty-Five Years of Illustrations from Beverly Cleary’s Beloved Books by Anna Katz (Author), Annie Barrows (Contributor), Jacqueline Rogers (Contributor)

Nothing Much Happens: Cozy and Calming Stories to Soothe Your Mind and Help You Sleep by Kathryn Nicolai

Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang

Homecoming Tales: 15 Inspiring Stories from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

Rainbow Revolution by Magnus Hastings

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer [New hardcover edition]

Chinatown Pretty: Fashion and Wisdom from Chinatown’s Most Stylish Seniors by Andria Lo and Valerie Luu

Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential by Haile Thomas

Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom by Phaidon Editors

The Savage Beard of She Dwarf by Kyle Latino

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

We Are Water Protectors written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade

Black Futures by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham

I Am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James

The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia by Tom Stevenson

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations of James Hetfield by James Hetfield

Beyond the Gender Binary (Pocket Change Collective) written by Alok Vad-Menen and illustrated Ashley Lukashevsky

WHAT WE’RE READING:

This is How We Fly by Anna Meriano

Francis Bacon: Revelations by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan

BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Fishing for Dinosaurs and Other Stories by Joe R. Lansdale

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir

Comes a Pale Rider by Caitlín R. Kiernan

Passing the Baton: Black Women Track Stars and American Identity (Sport and Society) by Cat M. Ariail

Bone Chase by Weston Ochse

Under a Gilded Moon: A Novel by Joy Jordan-Lake

Love Poems for the Office by John Kenney

This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations by Melville House

We Hear Voices by Evie Green

The Good Girls by Claire Eliza Bartlett

The Bitterwine Oath by Hannah West

Ordesa: A Novel by Manuel Vilas, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)

Heiress Apparently (Daughters of the Dynasty) by Diana Ma

Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy (The Chronicles of Never After) by Melissa de la Cruz

Belgrade Noir edited by Milorad Ivanovic

The Age of Wood: Our Most Useful Material and the Construction of Civilization by Roland Ennos

The Love Curse of Melody McIntyre by Robin Talley

The Game: A Digital Turning Point by Alessandro Baricco, Clarissa Botsford (translator)

A Wolf for a Spell by Karah Sutton

The Wicked Hour by Alice Blachard

Call of Vultures by Kate Kessler

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams

Barack Before Obama: Life Before the Presidency by David Katz

Shed No Tears: A Novel (Cat Kinsella) by Caz Frear

The Arctic Fury: A Novel by Greer Macallister

Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good by Tina Turner

Accra Noir (Akashic Noir) by Nana-Ama Danquah

The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce

An Outsider’s Guide to Humans: What Science Taught Me About What We Do and Who We Are by Camilla Pang PhD

Big Girl, Small Town by Michelle Gallen

All The Young Men by Ruth Coker Burks and Kevin Carr O’Leary

Finding My Voice by Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries That Inspired the Golden Age of Animation by Reid Mitenbuler

The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph

A Curse of Roses by Diana Pinguicha

King of the Rising (Islands of Blood and Storm Book 2) by Kacen Callender

Admission by Julie Buxbaum

The Blade Between: A Novel by Sam J. Miller

The Ballad of Ami Miles by Kristy Dallas Alley

How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole

The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia

Perestroika in Paris: A novel by Jane Smiley

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

A Sky Beyond the Storm (An Ember in the Ashes Book 4) by Sabaa Tahir

Rest and Be Thankful by Emma Glass

Dark, Salt, Clear: The Life of a Fishing Town by Lamorna Ash

The Opium Prince by Jasmine Aimaq

Ambergris: City of Saints and Madmen; Shriek: An Afterword; Finch by Jeff VanderMeer

Girl Giant and the Monkey King by Van Hoang