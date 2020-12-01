Episode 288
Great Books for Giving: December 1, 2020
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss great books that make great gifts, including The Art of Ramona Quimby, The Savage Beard of She Dwarf, and Eat a Peach.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Art of Ramona Quimby: Sixty-Five Years of Illustrations from Beverly Cleary’s Beloved Books by Anna Katz (Author), Annie Barrows (Contributor), Jacqueline Rogers (Contributor)
Nothing Much Happens: Cozy and Calming Stories to Soothe Your Mind and Help You Sleep by Kathryn Nicolai
Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang
Homecoming Tales: 15 Inspiring Stories from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary
Rainbow Revolution by Magnus Hastings
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer [New hardcover edition]
Chinatown Pretty: Fashion and Wisdom from Chinatown’s Most Stylish Seniors by Andria Lo and Valerie Luu
Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential by Haile Thomas
Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom by Phaidon Editors
The Savage Beard of She Dwarf by Kyle Latino
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
We Are Water Protectors written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade
Black Futures by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham
I Am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James
The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia by Tom Stevenson
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations of James Hetfield by James Hetfield
Beyond the Gender Binary (Pocket Change Collective) written by Alok Vad-Menen and illustrated Ashley Lukashevsky
WHAT WE’RE READING:
This is How We Fly by Anna Meriano
Francis Bacon: Revelations by Mark Stevens and Annalyn Swan
BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Fishing for Dinosaurs and Other Stories by Joe R. Lansdale
Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir
Comes a Pale Rider by Caitlín R. Kiernan
Passing the Baton: Black Women Track Stars and American Identity (Sport and Society) by Cat M. Ariail
Bone Chase by Weston Ochse
Under a Gilded Moon: A Novel by Joy Jordan-Lake
Love Poems for the Office by John Kenney
This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations by Melville House
We Hear Voices by Evie Green
The Good Girls by Claire Eliza Bartlett
The Bitterwine Oath by Hannah West
Ordesa: A Novel by Manuel Vilas, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)
Heiress Apparently (Daughters of the Dynasty) by Diana Ma
Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy (The Chronicles of Never After) by Melissa de la Cruz
Belgrade Noir edited by Milorad Ivanovic
The Age of Wood: Our Most Useful Material and the Construction of Civilization by Roland Ennos
The Love Curse of Melody McIntyre by Robin Talley
The Game: A Digital Turning Point by Alessandro Baricco, Clarissa Botsford (translator)
Black Futures by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham
A Wolf for a Spell by Karah Sutton
The Wicked Hour by Alice Blachard
Call of Vultures by Kate Kessler
How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams
Barack Before Obama: Life Before the Presidency by David Katz
Shed No Tears: A Novel (Cat Kinsella) by Caz Frear
The Arctic Fury: A Novel by Greer Macallister
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good by Tina Turner
Accra Noir (Akashic Noir) by Nana-Ama Danquah
The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
An Outsider’s Guide to Humans: What Science Taught Me About What We Do and Who We Are by Camilla Pang PhD
Big Girl, Small Town by Michelle Gallen
All The Young Men by Ruth Coker Burks and Kevin Carr O’Leary
Finding My Voice by Marie Myung-Ok Lee
Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries That Inspired the Golden Age of Animation by Reid Mitenbuler
The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph
A Curse of Roses by Diana Pinguicha
King of the Rising (Islands of Blood and Storm Book 2) by Kacen Callender
Admission by Julie Buxbaum
The Blade Between: A Novel by Sam J. Miller
The Ballad of Ami Miles by Kristy Dallas Alley
How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole
The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia
Perestroika in Paris: A novel by Jane Smiley
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
A Sky Beyond the Storm (An Ember in the Ashes Book 4) by Sabaa Tahir
Rest and Be Thankful by Emma Glass
Dark, Salt, Clear: The Life of a Fishing Town by Lamorna Ash
The Opium Prince by Jasmine Aimaq
Ambergris: City of Saints and Madmen; Shriek: An Afterword; Finch by Jeff VanderMeer
Girl Giant and the Monkey King by Van Hoang