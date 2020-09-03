Episode 37
Graphic Novels from Lived Experiences
Nicole and Matthew talk about #ownvoices representation in comics, pocket culture, and we reflect on Black Panther and the late Chadwick Boseman. Joining is special guest Paul Meyer, co-author of Under the Cottonwood Tree: El Susto de la Curandera, a graphic novel with Carlos Meyer and illustrated by Margaret Hardy.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, The Tea Dragon Tapestry by Katie O’Neill and Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and This is a Flying Rat by Andrew Cangelose and Josh Shipley and Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group.
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
Relevant Links:
- Under the Cottonwood Tree (website)
- Under the Cottonwood Tree (book trailer)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Listener Recommendations
- New Kid by Jerry Craft (recommended by Kimberly A. Gordon Biddle, Urania Smith, and Angie Moore)
- Class Act by Jerry Craft (recommended by Eric Carpenter)
- El Deafo by Cece Bell (recommended by Angie Moore)
- Amulet by Kazu Kibuishi (recommended by Lisa Stringfellow)
- Lumberjanes Vol. 1: Beware The Kitten Holy by Noelle Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Brooke A. Allen, and Grace Ellis (recommended by Laura Jimènez, PhD)
- When Stars are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (recommended by Kim Bongiorno)
- Twins by Varian Johnson; illustrated by Shannon Wright (recommended by Paula Willey)
- Guts by Raina Telgemeier (recommended by Kellee Moye)
- Hey Kiddo by Jarrett Krosoczka (recommended by Kellee Moye) (*Young Adult)
- March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell (recommended by Nancy Castaldo) (*Young Adult)
More Graphic Novels
- Stargazing by Jen Wang
- Snapdragon by Kat Leyh
- Flamer by Mike Curato (*Young Adult)
- This Place: 150 Years Retold from Highwater Press (*Young Adult)
Closing Note:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).