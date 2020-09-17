Where Is My Gavel

Amanda and Jenn discuss graphic novels for kids, wanderlust reads, grown characters in fantasy, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by The History of Literature – A Podcast, Traitor by Amanda McCrina with Fierce Reads, and Flatiron Books, publisher of The Insomniacs by Marit Weisenberg.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Feedback

Does Jesus Really Love Me? A Gay Christian’s Pilgrimage in Search if God in America by Jeff Chu, Unclobber by Colby Martin, and One Coin Found (rec’d by Amy)

Torn: Rescuing the Gospel from the Gays vs. Christians Debate by Justin Lee (rec’d by Jessica)

Questions

1. I’m trying to read books from all around the world, and I’ve found books from most areas. One area I’m having trouble with, though, is Eastern Europe. I don’t want to get bogged down reading books from a hundred or more years ago, and would prefer more modern works. Do you have any suggestions? Thanks!

-Erin

2. My nine year old daughter does not like to read most fiction or non-fiction books at all. The only thing she enjoys are graphic novels; she has also recently gotten into anime. Her favorites are Spirited Away (movie and graphic novels), and the Click series; she also enjoyed the first Sanity & Tallulah book. Any recs you have to keep this flame going would be appreciated!

-Lee

3. Hey guys! Hope you’re both doing well and staying safe during these crazy times. I apologize in advance for being so, so cheesy, but I’m desperate, sorry. With the pandemic STILL going on, I haven’t been able to see my girlfriend in ages and honestly I just need some reads to remind me of her, even if it does make me miss her even more. I’m not very versed in romance, so I have no idea where to start. I’m looking for w/w romances that are very sweet, without much angst or conflict, but with some steaminess. I’d particularly like for the love interest to be a shy/sweet/cinnamon role type of character.

-Celina

4. I realized that reading picture books to my four year old is the best part of my day every day now, and I’m leaning in to this. I’m maxing out my library checkouts and just using this time to read every book I ever wanted to to her. I’d like to recommend that everyone even non parents check out some picture books soon, as it’s often a satisfying mood changer for me. Please recommend lovely picture books for us listeners.

-Brooke

5. Hi friends,

As we continue to shelter-in-place my wanderlust is reaching peak levels… which is not aided by the end of a two-year relationship (with a fellow travel lover). I am feeling strongly about some sort of less-cliche version of an “Eat Pray Love” adventure to plan after quarantine as my 40th year approaches.

I loved Nichol’s “No One Tells You This,” — would be interested in either a memoir or perhaps epic fiction with female protagonist. Epic, literary fiction set abroad that I’ve enjoyed include: Shantaram, A Fine Balance, House at the Edge of the Night, Beyond the Sky and the Earth: A Journey Into Bhutan….

Countries of interest include Italy (art history major here! but please no Cusk or Ferrante) or really, anywhere.

Appreciate y’all!

-Christine

6. Do you have any recommendations of fantasy novels that have older (30s-40s) female protagonists? Something like Blackthorn and Grim series by Juliet Marillier.

-RV

5. Hi,

I recently discovered this podcast and have really enjoyed it. Thanks for the great work! Shoutout to your “How to Be Yourself” recommendation – I read it and thought it was so helpful.

I recently finished A Little Life, and I am kind of at a loss for what to read next. I was especially moved by how well I felt the author followed the characters across their lives and the general theme of tracing prior events and their ramifications across time. Do you have recommendations of fiction or non-fiction books that similarly capture these themes? I’d prefer one where the “across time” is happening in more recent years (similar to A Little Life) rather than far back in history although open to anything

Thanks!

-EV

Books Discussed

Border by Kapka Kassabova

The Black Dog of Fate by Peter Balakian, rec’d by Aram

Delilah Dirk and the Turkish Lieutenant by Tony Cliff

Little Witch Academia by Yoh Yoshinari, Keisuke Sato, Trigger

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

Things Hoped For by Chencia C. Higgins

Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang, illus. by Max Lang

The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali, illustrated by Hatem Aly

The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert

Travels With Myself and Another by Martha Gellhorn

The Wolf of Oren–Yaro by KS Villoso

Tea With the Black Dragon by R.A. MacAvoy

The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer

The Magical Language of Others by EJ Koh (tw: suicidal thoughts and attempts, disordered eating, domestic violence, sexual assault, depression)

Loading…