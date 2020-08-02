Episode 390
Gotta Fund These Shenanigans
Jeff gets Rebecca’s report on the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, they talk about one of the more shocking publishing confessions in recent memory, find a case of real censorship, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
How Much of These Hills is Gold by C Pam Zhang
Real Life by Brandon Taylor
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
The Fire This Time edited by Jesmyn Ward
Some of that bump in print sales is from big box stores
HBO + Ta-Nehisi Coates team up for adaptation special
Big ups to this response to the Harper’s letter
A Sheriff Told Library Staff Not To Call 911 Because They Were Thinking Of Supporting Black Lives Matter
Patrick Rothfuss’s editor doesn’t think he’s written a word of the final Kingkiller Chronicles book
Heroes of the Week: Liberation Library sends books to incarcerated children