Got Villains?

Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss novels with villain POV characters!

NEWS

Angela Lansbury, who played Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died at 96 (Book Riot)

Devil in the White City loses its director and Keanu Reeves in the same week (Indie Wire)

Kenneth Branagh is making a third Poirot mystery, which will be based on the novel Hallowe’en Party (People)

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Black Folk Could Fly – Randall Kenan

Out – Natsuo Kirino; transl. Stephen Snyder

The Dinner – Herman Koch; transl. Sam Garrett

My Sister the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite

For Your Own Good – Samantha Downing

Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris

Lavender House – Lev AC Rosen

