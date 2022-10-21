Got Villains?
Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss novels with villain POV characters!
NEWS
Angela Lansbury, who played Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died at 96 (Book Riot)
Devil in the White City loses its director and Keanu Reeves in the same week (Indie Wire)
Kenneth Branagh is making a third Poirot mystery, which will be based on the novel Hallowe’en Party (People)
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Black Folk Could Fly – Randall Kenan
Out – Natsuo Kirino; transl. Stephen Snyder
The Dinner – Herman Koch; transl. Sam Garrett
My Sister the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite
For Your Own Good – Samantha Downing
Anywhere You Run – Wanda M. Morris
Lavender House – Lev AC Rosen
