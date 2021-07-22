Good Thing We Like Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss stories about male friendship, arranged marriages, paranormal mysteries, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith (rec’d by Stephanie)

A Thousand Acres (1991) by Jane Smiley (content advisory for child abuse, including off-page sexual abuse) (rec’d by Gina)

Questions

1. Veronica Speedwell series read-alikes pleeeeease! I read the first book on your recommendation and have completed the series, listening on audio during maternity leave. It has been a joy! Anything else like this would be greatly appreciated (love it all – the Victorian setting, the mystery, the developing relationship, and of course the amazing character of Veronica).

-Colleen

2. Recently I read a book centered on male friendship and I really enjoyed reading about friendship shared between boys on the verge of becoming men. I’d love to find another novel that really dives into the joys and complexity of male friendship. Some examples of books I’ve enjoyed that fit a similar theme are A Little Life, the Kite Runner and Under the Never Sky series. (Just because I mention A Little Life and the Kite Runner doesn’t mean I need something so traumatic, in fact I would prefer if it wasn’t as intense of a read as those two were.) Excited to see what you come up with! Thanks!

-Emily

Thank you so much for the show. I’ve found so many gems and gave the romance genre a serious chance for the first time (& loved it) because of this show.

Within the last year, I have been working with a Muslim Pakistani-American woman who loves to talk about her faith, traditions, and family. Though we don’t always agree on things, such as what appropriate dress for a woman entails, I find her passion and opinions very engaging. Recently she was telling me about an arranged marriage that she’s been involved with setting up for her niece (per her niece’s request). Though I have encountered arranged marriages in my reading life before, it always inhabits the role of a tradition being pushed upon someone who doesn’t want it. I’m curious to know if there are any books out there that instead reflect my coworker’s lived experience of wanting to be a part of this tradition which resulted in a happy, healthy marriage. I think I’d prefer something like a contemporary romance, if possible, but am open to whatever you suggest. Also, I am not a particular fan of children so tend to prefer books not centered around pregnancy or the driving desire to have children and “family.”

-April

4. I’m *this* close to finishing the currently available Rivers of London books by Ben Aaronovitch. Thankfully, the next book comes out soon, but I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself after that. I love the mystery/paranormal combination. I’ve read Tana French, and my favorites were the ones where you questioned reality a bit, ESPECIALLY The Secret Place. I’m good with YA and in that vein I’ve already read the Shades of London series by Maureen Johnson. What should I read next?

-Alison

5. I would love to read more books about or that have houses that are alive or sentient. The books that I’ve read so far are White is for Witching, The Innkeeper Chronicles (my favorite fun house!), and the All Souls Trilogy. Any suggestions?

-Debbie

I’m currently reading The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah and can already tell that I will be looking for another Alaska survival type book after this. I’m loving the powerful females in this story and the story that occurs while surveying the elements, not only focused on the elements. I’m looking for something similar!

-Ann

Having read geekerella, The Pros Of Cons, and Ship it, can you Recommend more novels about cons?

-Melissa

Books Discussed

The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter by Theodora Goss

And Only To Deceive (Lady Emily Ashton series) by Tasha Alexander

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (tw: racism, sexual abuse)

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay (cw: homophobia, antisemitism)

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang (cw: ableism)

A Murder in Time by Julie McElwain

Here is a post about paranormal mystery books

Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel Jose Older

Here is a post of books about houses that are alive!

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Fen by Daisy Johnson

Two Old Women by Velma Wallis

How Much Of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang

Tash Hearts Tolstoy by Kathryn Ormsbee

Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde