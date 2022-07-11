Good Job, Matt
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Jesmyn Ward winning the Library of Congress Fiction Prize, a major publisher getting hijacked (?), labor at publishing houses, The New York Times understanding BookTok just about as well as they do, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Jesmyn Ward wins of Congress Prize for Fiction
HarperCollins’s union authorizes strike if publisher does agree to fair contract
Penguin Classics adds Marvel to the Canon
Public service story: if you work in any kind of library setting and have student loans, see if you eligible for student loan forgiveness