Good Job, Matt

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Jesmyn Ward winning the Library of Congress Fiction Prize, a major publisher getting hijacked (?), labor at publishing houses, The New York Times understanding BookTok just about as well as they do, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Jesmyn Ward wins ​​ of Congress Prize for Fiction

Macmillan security breach

HarperCollins’s union authorizes strike if publisher does agree to fair contract

Penguin Classics adds Marvel to the Canon

NYT on BookTok

Public service story: if you work in any kind of library setting and have student loans, see if you eligible for student loan forgiveness

The Fox & I by Catherine Raven