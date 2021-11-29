Going About Their Hallmark Business

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s our 2021 recommendation request show (part 2)! Jess and Trisha recommend books for readers looking for romance without sex on the page, progressive historical romance, and more!

News

Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!

We spoke too soon about KissCon – it’s back (kinda)!

Some of the listeners looking for requests might find this 2019 episode helpful.

And with all of the caveats in WIR Episode 89, some of you might also appreciate the “Does It Bang?” social media accounts.

Books Discussed

Whiteout by Adriana Anders

Open House by Ruby Lang

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang

His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington

Witch Please by Ann Aguirre

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher (coming Feb 2022)

A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison

The Hidden Legacy Series, starting with Burn For Me, by Ilona Andrews

The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman

Think of England by K.J. Charles

Patience & Esther by SW Searle

Evie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes

Perfect Rhythm by Jae

The Matched to Perfection series, starting with His Perfect Partner, by Priscilla Oliveras

Twice Shy by Sarah Hogle

Spellbound by Allie Therin

A Duke in Disguise by Cat Sebastian

Let Us Dream and Let It Shine by Alyssa Cole

The Devil Comes Courting and The Brothers Sinister series, starting with The Duchess War, by Courtney Milan

Strange Love by Ann Aguirre

Pas De Deux by Lynn Turner

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes by leiascully (via Archive of Our Own)

The Twisted Hearts Series, starting with Theirs for the Night, by Katee Robert

Harbor by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Plot Twist series, starting with Writing Her In, by Holley Trent

Neighborly by Katrina Jackson

Behind these Doors by Jude Lucens

If I Loved You Less by Tamsen Parker

The Preacher’s Promise and Sweet Tea by Piper Huguley

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

How to Be a Movie Star by TJ Klune

Lean on Me by Pat Simmons

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev

Ayesha At Last and Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin

Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins

The Hidden Blade and My Beautiful Enemy by Sherry Thomas

Milla Vane’s fantasy series starting with A Heart of Blood and Ashes

Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. Nascosta

The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams

Spoiler Alert and All the Feels by Olivia Dade

If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

The Christmas Escape by Sarah Morgan

Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory

A Princess for Christmas by Jenny Holiday

