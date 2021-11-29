Episode 95
Going About Their Hallmark Business
It’s our 2021 recommendation request show (part 2)! Jess and Trisha recommend books for readers looking for romance without sex on the page, progressive historical romance, and more!
News
Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!
We spoke too soon about KissCon – it’s back (kinda)!
Some of the listeners looking for requests might find this 2019 episode helpful.
And with all of the caveats in WIR Episode 89, some of you might also appreciate the “Does It Bang?” social media accounts.
Books Discussed
Whiteout by Adriana Anders
Open House by Ruby Lang
The Bride Test by Helen Hoang
His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington
Witch Please by Ann Aguirre
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper
Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher (coming Feb 2022)
A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison
The Hidden Legacy Series, starting with Burn For Me, by Ilona Andrews
The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman
Think of England by K.J. Charles
Patience & Esther by SW Searle
Evie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Perfect Rhythm by Jae
The Matched to Perfection series, starting with His Perfect Partner, by Priscilla Oliveras
Twice Shy by Sarah Hogle
Spellbound by Allie Therin
A Duke in Disguise by Cat Sebastian
Let Us Dream and Let It Shine by Alyssa Cole
The Devil Comes Courting and The Brothers Sinister series, starting with The Duchess War, by Courtney Milan
Strange Love by Ann Aguirre
Pas De Deux by Lynn Turner
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes by leiascully (via Archive of Our Own)
The Twisted Hearts Series, starting with Theirs for the Night, by Katee Robert
Harbor by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Plot Twist series, starting with Writing Her In, by Holley Trent
Neighborly by Katrina Jackson
Behind these Doors by Jude Lucens
If I Loved You Less by Tamsen Parker
The Preacher’s Promise and Sweet Tea by Piper Huguley
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
How to Be a Movie Star by TJ Klune
Lean on Me by Pat Simmons
Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev
Ayesha At Last and Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
The Hidden Blade and My Beautiful Enemy by Sherry Thomas
Milla Vane’s fantasy series starting with A Heart of Blood and Ashes
Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. Nascosta
The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams
Spoiler Alert and All the Feels by Olivia Dade
If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
The Christmas Escape by Sarah Morgan
Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli
Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
A Princess for Christmas by Jenny Holiday
