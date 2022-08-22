Go Kill a Watchman

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the horrible attack on Salman Rushdie, a maybe consequential change to what Barnes & Noble stocks in its physical stores, a quick Confidence Index on DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY starring Keanu Reeves, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Salman Rushdie on the long road to recovery after being stabbed during event

Dallas area librarians told to remove every book that was challenged last year from shelves, even those that were approved

Barnes & Noble making a change to what it stocks and how it stocks

This GRRM profile in Vanity Fair

Keanu Reeves starring in Hulu’s Devil in the White City adaptation

Joan is Okay by Weike Wang

Home Waters by John Maclean

We Were Dreamers by Simu Lu