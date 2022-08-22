Giving Up on Calendars

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about baby epilogues and revisit a classic romance trope: fake dating stories.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Book club is back!! We’re reading Witchmark by CL Polk, so give it a read and send us your thoughts by Sept. 29 (note the date change!).

Check out what you might have missed on Bookstore Romance Day.

Books Discussed

The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa

Ruby Fever by Ilona Andrews

The Out on the Ice series by Kelly Farmer

Jilted by Lilah Suzanne

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole

Rent a Bae by Unoma Nwankwor

Luck of the Draw by Kate Clayborn

To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins

Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

Let us know what you think of baby/child epilogues, and what you think of fake dating. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).