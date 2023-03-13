Give the People What They Want
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Noam Chomsky on AI, women publishing more books than men, a celebrity bookstore acquisition, TikTok getting into publishing, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive
Worth a read: Noam Chomsky isn’t worried about ChatGPT replacing writers/artists
Women are publishing more books than men, and it’s good for business
Chip Gaines buys Larry McMurtry’s Texas bookstore
ByteDance hiring an acquisition editor!
A take on TikTok via listener Alex
The English Understand Wool by Helen DeWitt
Dyscalculia by Chamonghne Felix