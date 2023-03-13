Give the People What They Want

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Noam Chomsky on AI, women publishing more books than men, a celebrity bookstore acquisition, TikTok getting into publishing, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive

Worth a read: Noam Chomsky isn’t worried about ChatGPT replacing writers/artists

Women are publishing more books than men, and it’s good for business

Chip Gaines buys Larry McMurtry’s Texas bookstore

ByteDance hiring an acquisition editor!



A take on TikTok via listener Alex

Enchantment by Katherine May

The English Understand Wool by Helen DeWitt

Dyscalculia by Chamonghne Felix