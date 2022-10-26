Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun: YA Horror Books for Spooky SZN

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica lean into spooky season and discuss some YA horror novels they’ve been loving or looking forward to reading.

Show Notes

Hayley Kiyoko To Write YA Novel Based on Hit Song

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

Undead Girl Gang and Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson

The Gathering Dark edited by Tori Bovalino