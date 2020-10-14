Get In Loser. We’re Going Podcasting.

Kelly and new Hey YA host Hannah talk about girls in sports and dig into great stand-alone YA science fiction and fantasy books.

“Why We Need More YA Books About Girls Who Play Sports” by Bria Felicien at Teen Vogue.

YA Books About Sports

Breath Like Water by Anna Jarzab

Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez

See No Color by Shannon Gibney

A Season of Daring Greatly by Ellen Emerson White

Pitch TV series

The Knockout by Sajni Patel

Every Reason We Shouldn’t by Sara Fujimura

The Heartbeats of Wing Jones by Katherine Webber

Break The Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli

Bruised by Tanya Boteju

The Griefkeeper by Alex Villasante

Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown

Odd and True by Cat Winters

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narvaez Varela

Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz

Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar

