Episode 79
Get In Loser. We’re Going Podcasting.
Kelly and new Hey YA host Hannah talk about girls in sports and dig into great stand-alone YA science fiction and fantasy books.
SHOW NOTES
“Why We Need More YA Books About Girls Who Play Sports” by Bria Felicien at Teen Vogue.
Breath Like Water by Anna Jarzab
Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez
See No Color by Shannon Gibney
A Season of Daring Greatly by Ellen Emerson White
The Knockout by Sajni Patel
Every Reason We Shouldn’t by Sara Fujimura
The Heartbeats of Wing Jones by Katherine Webber
Break The Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli
The Griefkeeper by Alex Villasante
Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai
Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown
Odd and True by Cat Winters
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narvaez Varela
Blazewrath Games by Amparo Ortiz
Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar